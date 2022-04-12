GNWT funding available to help families go on the land

The territorial government has opened applications for a program that gives organizations up to $10,000 to subsidize the cost of families going on the land.

Indigenous governments and organizations, community governments and not-for-profit groups can apply for the funding, which can be used to help activities like camping, boating, fishing and hunting.

“The program is intended for families who may not have other resources to support land-based activities,” the GNWT’s website states.

The fund defines families as “two or more people who play an important role in each other’s lives, and all family combinations, including single-parent families and multigenerational families.”

The program, named Take a Family on the Land, was introduced last year and gave funding to 33 organizations across the NWT.

Applications are due by May 11.