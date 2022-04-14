Supreme Court will hear NWT francophone school board’s appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal brought by the NWT’s francophone school board regarding the territory’s role in denying some children access to its schools.

In September last year, the NWT Court of Appeal decided Premier Caroline Cochrane was justified in using her discretion years ago – as education minister at the time – to deny some children entry to francophone schools.

The law in question has since been changed, but the NWT’s Commission scolaire francophone says the appeal court’s verdict nevertheless “substantially weakens section 23 protections” and should be reassessed by Canada’s highest court.

Section 23 of the Charter guarantees educational rights to people whose language is in the minority where they live, such as francophone parents in the NWT.

The original case discussed the extent of the NWT government’s legal obligation to allow any child who does not qualify under the Constitution to attend a francophone school. The appeal court ruled that obligation did not exist.

“Minority language education rights above the ‘constitutional minimum’ … are within the discretion of the government,” that ruling stated.

In November, the school board said it would ask the Supreme Court of Canada to hear the case as the NWT court of appeal had, in the school board’s view, given the NWT government “permission to, without consultation, act against the interests of the Franco-ténois minority and make many decisions that affect it and its schools without taking its interests into account.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court granted the school board leave to appeal and also granted a motion to adduce new evidence.

That decision does not mean the school board has won its appeal. Thursday’s development means the Supreme Court will hear the appeal at a later date (it had the option to refuse even to hear the case) before reaching a final decision that cannot be appealed to any higher power.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued rulings on 13 applications for leave. Of those, only the school board’s application was granted and will go forward to the court.

Reasons for deciding to grant or dismiss such requests are never provided by the court. Generally, the court takes on cases considered to have public importance or broad consequences.

The NWT government and Commission scolaire francophone have been approached for comment.

More follows.