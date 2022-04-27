Two years on, Robin Mercer-Sproule receives a celebration of life

In May 2020, a procession of vehicles spent more than an hour winding its way through Yellowknife in tribute to Robin Mercer-Sproule.

At the time, that was the best way to safely and visibly remember Robin, who had passed away at the age of 56. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic had robbed residents of the ability to gather.

Two years later, with the NWT’s pandemic-related public health restrictions lifted, Robin’s friends and family will convene in a newly announced celebration of life.

From 4pm on July 9, 2022, people are invited to gather at Yellowknife’s Multiplex to remember a trailblazing northern athlete considered “the sweetest, kindest person you’ll meet.”

“With travel restrictions finally lifted, we are now ready to celebrate Robin’s life,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post announcing the event.

“Robin touched so many people, not only in Yellowknife but across Canada and beyond, with her kindness, generosity, warmth, and a very big heart.

“She wanted this event to be a real celebration, a party actually, so once the speeches and presentations are completed, there will be food, cash bar and a dance.”

Robin was told in April 2018 she had stage four metastasized breast cancer, having first been diagnosed with cancer in 2011. She passed away in the early hours of May 16, 2020.

“I’ve had a great life, an amazing life. I have nothing to be sad about,” she told Cabin Radio shortly before her passing.

“I’m coming to peace with this. I have to. It’s been a journey. One that I wish I didn’t have to have been on, but I am, and I fought hard.”

More than 100 vehicles joined the parade through the city in her memory.

In December 2020, a fund in Robin’s name provided $90,000 to the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation.

In keeping with her wishes, the foundation said, the money raised on her behalf would be used to improve conditions for future chemotherapy patients in the NWT.