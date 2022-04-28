Novavax Covid-19 vaccine now available in the NWT

Residents in the Northwest Territories can now access Novavax’s Nuxavoid Covid-19 vaccine.

The NWT’s health authority, which announced plans to offer the vaccine earlier this month, said on Thursday initial doses have now reached the territory and are being offered to eligible residents.

The Novavax vaccine requires two doses, similar to other Covid-19 vaccines available in the NWT, with a recommended interval of eight weeks.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, Nuxavoid is not an mRNA vaccine.

The health authority said the Novavax vaccine provides an alternative for NWT residents who were unable or chose not to get an mRNA vaccine.

Nuxavoid is approved in Canada for people aged 18 years or older who have not received any doses of other Covid-19 vaccines. The NWT health authority said anyone who had an allergic reaction to a dose of an mRNA vaccine should speak to their physician about options.

A Novavax vaccine clinic is scheduled for Yellowknife’s Centre Square Mall on May 18. You can book an appointment or find the dates of future Novavax clinics in the city on the health authority’s online booking system.

Outside Yellowknife, residents interested in the Novavax vaccine should contact their health centre or public health unit to be placed on a call-back list.

The health authority said initial supply of the vaccine is limited, so shipments to health centres outside Yellowknife will be made once requests are received from residents in those communities.

Each Novavax vial contains 10 doses, the authority said, which have to be used within six hours of being opened.