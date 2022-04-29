Hay River police seek help over bus fuel theft, cottage break-in

Police in Hay River issued appeals for help on Friday over the theft of fuel from a school bus and a break-in at Castaways Cottages.

In separate news releases, RCMP said fuel had been taken from the bus at Chief Sunrise School and the break-in at a holiday cottage had involved damage to the cottage and removal of some items.

The fuel theft is believed to have happened on the evening of Sunday, April 24. The break-in at the Lagoon Road cottage is thought to have taken place between Tuesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 28.

If you have information about either incident, call the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.