Eighteen-year-old ‘shot multiple times’ in Yellowknife

Police say an 18-year-old has been medevaced to Edmonton after being shot “multiple times” at a Yellowknife apartment building on Sunday.

Officers found the teenager in a building on Yellowknife’s 53 Street just after 11pm on May 1, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“It is believed the parties involved in this incident are known to each other and there is no immediate risk to the public,” police stated.

There was no word of any arrest in relation to the shooting. Police appealed for witnesses to contact the Yellowknife detachment.

“Investigators believe there are witnesses that have yet to come forward. Anyone who was present in or near the building at the time of this incident is encouraged to reach out to police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.