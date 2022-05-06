Collège Nordique Francophone appoints new general manager

Collège Nordique Francophone has appointed a new general manager, Patrick Arsenault.

Arsenault will lead the NWT post-secondary institution as it embarks on a new business plan and collaboration with Ottawa’s Collège La Citè, the largest French-language college in Ontario.

“It’s the college’s potential that motivates me,” Arsenault said in a news release.

Dr Angélique Ruzindana Umunyana, the college’s president, said Arsenault had the experience to lead the college toward its full potential. He arrives from Avantage Ontario, an international student recruitment group.

Previous general manager Josée Clermont left the position after seven years. Arsenault takes office on Monday, May 9.