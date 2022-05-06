Norman Wells woman, 19, arrested over YK shooting of 18-year-old

Police have found and arrested a Norman Wells 19-year-old charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old man was shot in Yellowknife last weekend.

A warrant was earlier issued for the arrest of Hilah Rose McCauley and RCMP asked the public for help finding her. At 2:30pm on Friday, police said McCauley had been located and was in custody.

The 18-year-old victim of the shooting was found at an apartment building on Yellowknife’s 53 Street on Sunday evening, police had said earlier in the week.

On Friday, RCMP said the 18-year-old remains in an Edmonton hospital. His condition was said to be stable.

Meanwhile, police say they are seeking other suspects in connection with the same incident.

Handout images of suspects sought by RCMP in connection with a shooting on May 1, 2022 in Yellowknife.

A second person – a youth – has been charged but remains at large. Photos of additional suspects were circulated on Friday.

“Investigators are still continuing to identify additional suspects that were involved in this incident,” police said.