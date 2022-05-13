Don’t fall for ‘GNWT Covid-19 response benefit’ text scam

The NWT government says residents should ignore text messages that promise a “Covid-19 response benefit from GNWT Economic Relief.”

The texts are a scam, the territorial government said in a news release on Friday. The texts promise a $750 benefit and ask people to click on a link, in what appears to be a phishing attack.

“Do not click on any link in the message or share personal information. The GNWT will never ask you to provide, confirm or verify personal, login, or account information through text message,” the territory stated.

“The GNWT won’t ask you via text message to click on a link. Do not reply to the message or call the number provided.”