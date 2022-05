Highway 1 between Enterprise and the Alberta border is closed because of high water, the NWT government said on Sunday.

Posting to Twitter shortly after noon, the territory’s Department of Infrastructure said the highway is also closed from the Highway 3 junction for around 50 kilometres heading west, for the same reason.

No timeline was given for reopening.

Meanwhile, the Kakisa access road – which had been closed earlier in the week – is now open again.