NWT Highway 1 reopens between Enterprise and Alberta

Highway 1 between Enterprise and the Alberta border has reopened after a Sunday closure due to high water.

Alberta’s highway updates service and the NWT government’s highway conditions webpage each reported the stretch of highway from the border to Enterprise had reopened as of Monday morning.

The highway conditions webpage, maintained by the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure, states that a separate Highway 1 closure – from the Highway 3 junction for around 50 kilometres heading west, for the same reason of high water – remains in place as of 8am on Monday.

No timeline was given for reopening. Follow the department on Twitter for updates.

The Kakisa access road – which had been closed for some of last week – fully reopened on Sunday.