How to take part in Thursday’s NWT royal visit

Prince Charles and Camilla are coming to the Northwest Territories this week. Residents are invited to attend some events in Yellowknife and Dettah.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will arrive in the territory on Thursday following visits to St John’s, in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ottawa.

Their journey north will be the final leg of their three-day Canadian tour marking Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, or 70 years on the throne.

In the NWT, Prince Charles and Camilla will visit Dettah, where members of the public can join a feeding-the-fire ceremony at 2:30pm. Prince Charles will speak with local Elders and chiefs while Camilla will visit Kaw Tay Whee School to learn about its cultural programming.

At 6pm, there will be a celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee at a ceremonial circle behind the Joint Task Force North building in Yellowknife.

Residents can attend the raising of the platinum jubilee flag, a presentation on the new platinum jubilee garden, and the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the royal visit.

Prince Charles, left, and museum director Robert Janes view a display at the opening of the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre in 1979. Tessa Macintosh/Native Communications Society/NWT Archives

While in the territory, the royals will also attend a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Canadian Rangers, visit a YWCA transitional housing centre, discuss climate change near the Dettah ice road, and visit the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre – named in Charles’ honour when it opened in 1979, the year of his last trip to the NWT.

The last royal visit to the territory was in 2011, when Prince William and Kate spent time in Yellowknife and at Blachford Lake Lodge.