Yellowknife evacuation centre asks for airline-approved dog crates

Evacuees trying to head home by air are in need of additional airline-approved crates for their pets, staff at Yellowknife’s evacuation centre said on Tuesday.

People who have been given financial support to get their pets on flights home don’t have the right kind of crate with them in Yellowknife, staff said by phone, asking for residents to donate any spare crates.

If you have a crate that’s accepted by airlines, you’re asked to bring it to the evacuation centre at the multiplex.

Staff hope airlines can bring back empty crates after trips, allowing multiple evacuees to reuse the same crates for their pets as they head home to the South Slave.

Meanwhile, evacuees remaining in Yellowknife are invited to a talking circle on Wednesday.

Elders Ruth and Be’sha will host the circle from 2pm on May 18 at the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Camp, a short walk from the multiplex.