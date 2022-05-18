Ottawa providing $120K for two archival projects in Inuvik

Library and Archives Canada says it is providing nearly $120,000 in funding for two Indigenous heritage projects in Inuvik.

The Gwich’in Tribal Council’s Department of Culture and Heritage has been awarded $59,996 for cataloguing, collection management and archival planning, while the Inuvialuit Game Council has been granted $59,649 for a traditional knowledge repository.

“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the National Archives of Canada, we recognize more than ever the importance of your work to preserve the documentary heritage of your communities across Canada,” Leslie Weir, librarian and archivist of Canada, said in a statement.

“Our collective efforts are crucial to ensuring that Canadians of today and tomorrow have access to documentary resources that represent the breadth of our country’s realities.”

Other northern organizations granted funding this year include the Council of Yukon First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Inuit Art Foundation.