Yellowknife evacuation centre closes for overnight stays

Overnight accommodation is no longer being provided at Yellowknife’s evacuation centre for flood-affected Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation residents.

In a statement posted to its website, the territorial government said Friday was the last night on which evacuees could stay at the city’s multiplex, which serves as an evacuation centre.

The last breakfast at the centre for evacuees was on Saturday, and the last bus for evacuees back to Hay River was due to depart on Saturday morning.

A smaller evacuation centre will remain operational inside the multiplex’s Ed Jeske arena until at least Tuesday, providing food and information and accepting or giving out donated items. Donations can be left at the centre from 12pm till 6pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“The Hay River evacuation centre can accommodate individuals for overnight stays. The Town of Hay River asks that anyone who wishes to stay there call 1-833-699-0188 before arrival,” the territorial government stated.

The Town of Hay River said on Friday that road access to Vale Island, including Lakeshore Drive and the West Channel, has been restored. Power has been restored to properties in the area where an electrical inspector has deemed it safe to do so.

The town said it was “working with residents to establish temporary local access” to Paradise Gardens, a particularly badly flooded neighbourhood south of Hay River.

Food is available for evacuees at the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre. If you need help cleaning up your property, a volunteer flood cleanup program can be reached at 1-833-699-0188 (select option three).