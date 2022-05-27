Aklavik on flood watch after high water levels in Tsiigehtchic

The hamlet of Aklavik is on standby after high water levels in Tsiigehtchic temporarily flooded the community’s ferry ramp.

An information sheet posted to Aklavik’s community Facebook group on Friday afternoon advises residents how to know if a state of emergency has been called in the event of flooding.

The hamlet’s mayor, Eugene Pascal, said the river is still 1.5 metres below last year’s highest water mark but has been rising about two feet every day.

“We’ll have a good idea possibly Sunday as to the conditions,” Pascal said.

Pascal said in the case of evacuation, residents would be sent to Inuvik as they were last year.

The hamlet has been in touch with the Town of Inuvik and the territorial government about another potential evacuation.

“They are ready to be prepared,” the mayor said.

During last year’s spring breakup, Aklavik declared a state of emergency after flooding of certain roads prevented delivery of water and sewage services to some homes.

Just under 170 of the hamlet’s 600 residents were temporarily moved to Inuvik.

The hamlet has since built up several of the affected roads.