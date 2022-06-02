Claudia Kraft will be NWT’s new medical director

Dr Claudia Kraft will become the Northwest Territories’ medical director on June 20, the territory’s health authority said on Wednesday.

An NWT resident for the past 10 years, Dr Kraft takes the role on a three-year term. The previous medical director, Dr AnneMarie Pegg, left the job in March after a little under 18 months in post.

The territorial medical director is the NWT’s most senior leadership role for a physician, providing direction for the health authority’s medical staff and services.

Kraft was previously Stanton Territorial Hospital’s area medical director. She has served as expedition physician for Students on Ice, a Canadian charity that organizes educational Arctic and Antarctic expeditions for high school and university students.

The NWT’s health authority previously said Kraft has a background in molecular genetics research and, beyond healthcare, enjoys sailing, canoeing, cross-country skiing and foraging.

“This new role presents an opportunity to continue to focus on high-quality care that meaningfully improves our health and wellness while addressing health inequalities,” Kraft said in a statement.

“I look forward to working on focusing on sustainability of core services, while also building collaborative relationships to improve and innovate within our system.”

Dr Pegg left the role after becoming one of the territory’s highest-profile physicians during the Covid-19 pandemic, regularly appearing in briefings alongside Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola.