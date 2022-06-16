Man reported missing after Fort Liard RCMP find empty rental car

A 65-year-old man has been reported missing by police in Fort Liard, who say his overdue rental vehicle was found unoccupied.

Officers in the Dehcho community say efforts to find Anthony McLaughlin began when his rental car was not returned on time to Fort Nelson, BC, the nearest community south of Fort Liard by road.

“RCMP determined that McLaughlin had been in the Fort Liard area hiking,” an RCMP news release stated.

A search and rescue effort is now under way in the area surrounding the location of the unoccupied rental vehicle.

Police described McLaughlin as 5 ft 10 in and 183 lb with brown hair and blue eyes, but said no photo was immediately available.

If you have information that can help police find him, call the Fort Liard detachment at (867) 770-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.

