Inuvik opens welcome centre and market boardwalk

The Town of Inuvik on Saturday opened a new welcome centre and boardwalk designed to be “a community centre and hub for economic and tourism activity.”

The new building sits in Chief Jim Koe Park, next to a special events pavilion that opened a year ago, and was funded by the federal, territorial and municipal governments.

A wooden boardwalk behind the building is a new home for the town’s outdoor Arctic Market. The building itself serves as a “year-round municipal visitor reception,” the town said in a news release, alongside office space for economic development and tourism staff.

The building also includes a “CommUNITY Room” dedicated to Kristine McLeod, the late deputy grand chief of the Gwich’in Tribal Council.

The boardwalk that hosts Inuvik’s Arctic Market. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

“Exactly one year ago to the day,” the town stated in its June 18 news release, “deputy grand chief McLeod addressed the crowd during the grand opening of the special events pavilion. She spoke to the importance of working together for the betterment of Gwich’in and all people. She spoke fondly of memories attending special events, festivals, and cultural celebrations in Chief Jim Koe Park and the significance they have for a healthy and vibrant community.

“It is with those same ideals that the Inuvik Welcome Centre will continue to grow and evolve to serve the people of Inuvik and the visitors to our Arctic community.”