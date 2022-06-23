Tuktoyaktuk fundraising to build centre for arts and culture

Tuktoyaktuk groups are pursuing the creation of a centre for arts and culture in the Arctic coastal community that will represent Inuvialuit culture, arts, and tradition.

The goal is to preserve and bring forward Saliqmiut, meaning “people along the coast, at the edge” through workshops, museum space, archives, accommodation, performance space and offices.

The Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation and Saliqmiut Society are behind the project, announced on Tuesday, which will create a facility titled: Saliqmiut – Tuktuuyaqtuuq Centre for Arts and Culture.

“It’s important that we have this critical piece of infrastructure to help our community develop,” said Tuktoyaktuk Mayor Erwin Elias.

“It will bring economic benefits and employment for our local businesses and artists.

“It will also help us develop our tourism in a manner that is respectful and true to the Inuvialuit culture.”

The centre will be the only Canadian western arctic centre to represent visual and performing arts, the groups said, with representation of both traditional and contemporary art.

Fundraising for the centre has begun. The community hopes to raise $20 million and begin construction in 2024.