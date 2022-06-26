Habitat reopens applications for home in Hay River

Habitat for Humanity NWT is reopening the application process for a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Hay River’s Old Town.

Applications initially closed in March but “due to the unforeseen flooding circumstances” in May, Habitat said this week, the charity has reopened its portal for prospective homeowners.

People who applied earlier in the year will maintain their status in the process, Habitat said.

On May 27, NWT MP Michael McLeod and housing minister Paulie Chinna announced two Habitat for Humanity homes in Yellowknife and Dettah are now complete and occupied. The federal government and GNWT invested $687,440 and $100,000 respectively in the two projects.

The new deadline to apply for a home in Hay River is July 15, 2022.