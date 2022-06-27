Police announce charges following Hay River raid

RCMP on Monday named two people charged after two Hay River homes, including one said to have been reinforced to prevent a search, were raided earlier in June.

Police said one of the two homes searched early on June 13 had “enhanced enforcements on the doors and windows” in an apparent attempt to prevent entry.

Specialized support units from Alberta and the Yukon were called on to help officers enter that home, RCMP stated at the time.

In a short press release on Monday, RCMP linked their investigation to drug trafficking and named two people facing charges.

Kallaya Dow, a 43-year-old Hay River resident, is charged with possession of the proceeds of crime, RCMP stated.

Police said Mahad Mohamed Adar, a 27-year-old Calgary resident, is charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and six counts of failure to comply with conditions.

The charges against them have yet to be tested in court. RCMP said both are scheduled to appear in court in Hay River on August 16.