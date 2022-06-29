RCMP ask for help to find missing Hay River woman

Hay River RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find Kallaya Dow, who police said was last seen leaving the town’s health centre at around 11:30pm on Tuesday.

Police said Dow is 43 years old, 4 ft 10 in, and has brown hair and blue eyes. According to police, she was wearing all-black clothing and riding a rose-coloured bike when she left the health centre.

“Police are seeking to confirm Dow’s wellbeing,” RCMP stated on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or leave information anonymously.