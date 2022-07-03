Mud run returns to Yellowknife this September

A mud run that raises money to help cancer patients in the Northwest Territories is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The Mud Run for Our Lives, arranged by the CIBC Run for Our Lives committee, will take place at the Yellowknife Ski Club on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Money raised helps the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation fund cancer-related equipment, training, and items that help patients’ comfort at the Yellowknife hospital’s chemotherapy unit.

The foundation is currently working toward the purchase of a $600,000 mammography machine that uses digital breast tomosynthesis, a form of technology that the foundation says produces “exceptionally clear three-dimensional images.”

The mud run concept was abandoned during the pandemic in favour of a mud bucket challenge.

Natalie Kellar, chair of the CIBC Run for Our Lives committee, said the mud run “gives us the opportunity to get dirty and fight this terrible disease together.”

Individuals or teams can sign up online. A 50-/50 raffle fundraiser will also take place this year from July 4 until August 3, with a cash prize of up to $25,000.