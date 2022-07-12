Hay River RCMP charge three men with sexual assault

Police in Hay River say an investigation involving the NWT’s major crimes unit has resulted in three men being charged with sexual assault.

In a short news release on Tuesday, RCMP said their investigation began on July 4 after receiving “a report of sexual assault involving two adult victims.”

Police named those arrested and charged as Maher Sellemi, 38, 40-year-old Amine Zahi, and 37-year-old Hassen Zellma.

Each is charged with two counts of sexual assault, RCMP said, responding to an enquiry regarding a series of reported arrests in the vicinity of Hay River’s Ptarmigan Inn on Friday last week.

The charges have yet to be tested in court.

“The men have been released on an undertaking to attend Hay River Territorial Court on August 29, 2022,” RCMP stated.