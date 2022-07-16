Alty says she’ll seek second term as Yellowknife mayor

Rebecca Alty has announced she’ll run for a second term in office as Yellowknife’s mayor at this fall’s municipal election.

Alty, formerly a city councillor, defeated Adrian Bell and other challengers in 2018’s mayoral election. She replaced Mark Heyck, who served as mayor for six years before stepping down.

Term lengths are now four years, not three as they were during Heyck’s two terms.

If she is re-elected and serves a full term, Alty will become Yellowknife’s third longest-serving mayor behind Gordon Van Tighem, who held the position from 2000 until 2012, and Fred Henne, mayor for two periods in the 1960s and 1970s.

The past four Yellowknife mayors to seek second terms all won re-election or were acclaimed. The list of Alty’s challengers this fall is not yet clear.

“It’s been an honour to serve and I would be honoured to serve another four years. It’s not an easy job, but it’s definitely rewarding,” Alty wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

“The success and liveliness of our community is thanks to everybody pitching in and helping out. I’m just one cog in a giant wheel that makes our community turn, and I appreciate working together with everybody to make it happen.

“I look forward to continuing to chat with residents about their issues, concerns, suggestions, and dreams for the future of our community. More information on my platform will come, so stay tuned, but for now, I’m happy to announce that I’ll be running.”

Election day is October 17. This year, the City of Yellowknife intends to carry out voting by mail.