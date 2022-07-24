2023 Arctic Winter Games searches for cultural performers

The NWT is looking for six cultural delegates and a manager to take part in the Wood Buffalo Arctic Winter Games early next year.

The territory sends cultural participants to each edition of the Games alongside its athletes. Candidates should be “skilled and experienced performers” born between 2001 and 2007, organizers said.

The Games take place from January 29 to February 4 next year, in and around Fort McMurray, Alberta. Originally scheduled for 2022, the event was pushed back a year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Performers can be musicians, actors, storytellers, drummers, dancers or represent other disciplines.

The application deadline is October 7, 2022. For more information, contact the NWT’s Department of Education, Culture and Employment by email.