Covid Corner: Nightly NWT updates with Ollie

Cabin Radio's new nightly live video broadcast keeps you updated with everything happening in the NWT – and tries to keep you sane, too.

Life isn't easy with a pandemic going on. There are changes every day, there's a lot to take in, and some of the coping mechanisms we all rely on aren't as easy to use any more.

Covid Corner is designed to help with all of that.

Hosted from his home by Ollie Williams and produced by Sarah Pruys, the show goes live on Facebook at 7pm each evening with a friendly, informal update on everything that happened during the day.

Ollie prepares for another edition of Covid Corner.

That means things like new information from the chief public health officer, new updates from the federal government, changes to the way things work in the NWT, supports you can access, the things stores are doing to stay open or the closures that had to happen, alterations to events, things you can do at home with the kids, and great initiatives residents are coming up with.

Every show ends on a lighter note with photos, video, and messages sent in by our audience. (Send your submissions to us by Facebook message.)

Watch each show live at 7pm nightly on the Cabin Radio Facebook page. You don't need a Facebook account to view.

You can now also hear each show rebroadcast at 11pm nightly on CKHR in Hay River, followed by repeats at 8am, noon, and 5pm the following day.

We'll keep the show on the air for as long as it's needed. See you there and remember: stay the heck away from each other.

