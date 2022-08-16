Yellowknife, at last, launches new downtown parking app

After a wait of more than two months, Yellowknife residents can once again pay for downtown parking using a phone app.

The City of Yellowknife said its parking meters work with the Passport Parking Canada app as of Tuesday, August 16, while continuing to also accept coins.

Just like the old Mackay Pay app, you enter your zone and space number to pay via the app. It’ll cost you a “convenience fee” of an extra 35 cents per transaction.

A guide to the app is on the city’s website.

“The city thanks residents for their ongoing patience while this new service was being established and implemented,” a Tuesday press release from City Hall stated.

The last app abruptly stopped working at the end of May. The city had previously given a six-week timeframe for a replacement.