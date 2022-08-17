Fire crew, helicopter attack brush fire in Yellowknife

A helicopter attacks a small brush fire in Yellowknife on August 17.

A helicopter’s quick response helped douse a brush fire in the vicinity of Yellowknife’s Range Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

With the city enjoying a stretch of hot days and fire danger increasing, a crew on the ground joined in to suppress the fire and soak the area to make sure nothing could reignite.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, though what appeared to be camp remnants were visible in the area.

Residents watched as the helicopter attacked the fire near the lakeside behind Butler Road. An ambulance and fire truck waited by the roadside with a hose snaking into the brush.

The City of Yellowknife has been approached for comment.

Laurissa Cebryk contributed reporting.

A firefighter attacks a brush fire near Yellowknife’s Range Lake on August 17, 2022. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio

An ambulance and fire truck near a brush fire on August 17, 2022. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio