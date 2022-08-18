Unattended campfire caused Range Lake brush fire, city says

The City of Yellowknife says a brush fire near Range Lake on Wednesday was started by a campfire left unattended.

In a news release on Thursday, the city said a “small creeping fire” was quickly attended to by firefighters with assistance from the NWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the form of a helicopter.

Watch: Fire crew, helicopter attack brush fire in Yellowknife

“Crews quickly prevented the fire from spreading and remained on scene until the fire was extinguished,” the city stated.

The crew was in attendance for about two hours, with no reported injuries.

“The city wishes to remind residents that all open-air burning requires a permit or an approved fire pit, in order to keep our community, our outdoor spaces, and ourselves safe and healthy,” City Hall stated.