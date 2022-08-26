City asks what reconciliation should look like in Yellowknife

The City of Yellowknife will hold an evening discussion next week “to express what reconciliation looks like” in the territorial capital.

In a news release on Friday, City Hall said the event, from 7pm on Wednesday, August 31 at the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre, will be facilitated by Tanya Tourangeau and Dëneze Nakehk’o.

The city said the agenda will include “an overview of what actions the city has undertaken to date, opportunities to share information and ideas about potential future city actions, and how we walk together on the journey toward reconciliation.”

A year ago, the city – which stated on Friday it “recognizes it is a colonial government located on Chief Drygeese Territory” – issued a reconciliation framework and action plan.

According to City Hall, a quarter of Yellowknife’s population is Indigenous.