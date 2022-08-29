Fort Good Hope man ‘in critical condition’ after assault, RCMP say

A 38-year-old man has been medevaced from Fort Good Hope to Edmonton after what police say was an aggravated assault in the Sahtu community.

In a news release on Monday, RCMP said officers in Fort Good Hope “responded to a complaint of a man in medical distress after an altercation” on Saturday morning.

RCMP said the man, who was not named, had “a number of injuries” and remains in critical condition. The injuries were not specified.

A 22-year-old woman, also not named, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, RCMP said, and remains in custody.

Major crimes and forensics units have been called in, police stated, asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Good Hope detachment at (867) 598-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.