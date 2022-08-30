Celebration of life for Eugène Roach takes place on Saturday

A celebration of life for the late Eugène Roach will be held at Yellowknife’s École St Patrick High School on Saturday, September 3.

The event, which begins at 1pm, is open to all attendees. “Please join us as we celebrate Eugene with music and stories,” an online invitation states.

Eugène, a sports coach and musician, spent more than 15 years teaching in Yellowknife before he passed away at the age of 45 in July.

Obituary: Eugène Roach, beloved Yellowknife teacher and musician, passes away

Eugène is survived by wife Cynthia, daughter Courtney, son-in-law Lionel, mother Linda, father Isidore, mother-in-law Donna and father-in-law Ray.

A Yellowknife Community Foundation scholarship is to be established in his name.