In the NWT, summer 2022 was around 1C warmer than average

The summer of 2022 was slightly warmer than the 1980-2010 average across most of the Northwest Territories, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.

Sharing a brief review of the summer on Thursday, the federal agency said temperatures were on average 0.5C to 1.5C warmer than normal in the NWT.

Yellowknife and the South Slave were at the warmer end of that spectrum, with Inuvik and the Sahtu at the cooler end.

Yellowknife had its second-warmest June among 80 years on record, ECCC stated on Twitter. Inuvik, by contrast, had a strikingly cold start to the summer with the 16th-coldest June it has ever recorded.

In July, conditions reversed. Inuvik had its eighth-warmest July while temperatures in the territory’s southern reaches were nearer the norm.

August was warmer than normal across the territory.

According to ECCC, Fort Liard had its third-warmest August. The month was Fort Simpson’s fourth-warmest August and Yellowknife’s seventh-warmest.