RCMP seize crack cocaine, cash from 48 Street home

Three people are in custody after RCMP seized crack cocaine and cash from a home on Yellowknife’s 48 Street, police said on Wednesday.

In a news release, RCMP said the home had been raided on Tuesday evening. A 51-year-old woman and 41-year-old man, both residents of the city, were arrested alongside a 30-year-old man from Calgary, police said.

According to RCMP, the three face charges related to drug trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

“This seizure represents another disruption to the illicit drug trafficking trade in Yellowknife and surrounding areas,” Insp Chris Hastie was quoted as saying in the news release.