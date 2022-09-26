NWT giving seniors a one-off heating subsidy top-up

The NWT government will give seniors one-time top-ups this winter to help with the cost of home heating.

The territory already operates a seniors’ home heating subsidy. If you receive that subsidy, the top-up will be automatically sent to your heating supplier in your name.

If you haven’t signed up, you’ll need to apply by March 31, 2023.

The amount you receive depends on your zone.

In Zone 1 – Behchokǫ̀, Dettah, Enterprise, Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Kakisa, Ndılǫ and Yellowknife – you qualify for $3,700 this winter, which includes an additional $800 payment.

In Zone 2 – Fort Liard, Fort Resolution, Gamètì, Inuvik, Jean Marie River, Nahanni Butte, Whatı̀ and Wrigley – you qualify for $4,500, which includes an additional $600 payment.

In Zone 3 – Aklavik, Colville Lake, Délį̀ne, Fort McPherson, Fort Good Hope, Łútsël K’é, Norman Wells, Paulatuk, Saamba K’e, Sachs Harbour, Tsiigehtchic, Tuktoyaktuk, Tulita, Ulukhaktok and Wekweètì – you qualify for $5,000, which includes an additional $400 payment.

The territorial government said all of its income security programs are under review “to ensure that they are meeting the needs of residents.”

In the meantime, RJ Simpson – the minister responsible for those programs, including the home heating subsidy – said the one-off extra payment would help offset the rising cost of fuel.