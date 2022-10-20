United Way NWT seeks applications for $240K fund Published: October 20, 2022 at 2:23pm Ollie WilliamsOctober 20, 2022 Yellowknife is seen from the air in May 2020. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio Advertisement. United Way NWT has opened applications for a $240,000 community investment fund, the largest the charity says it has ever offered. Last year’s fund was worth $195,000. In a press release, United Way said the generosity of donors in the NWT and beyond had allowed that sum to increase.Advertisement. Registered non-profits in the territory have until December 2 apply for either a single-year grant of up to $7,500 or a multi-year grant of $15,000 per year for three years. Funding will be released in March 2023. Applicants must have a community project in mind. The charity says the fund’s three focus areas are moving people out of poverty and meeting basic human needs; improving access to social and health-related support services; and improving access to early childhood learning and development and helping kids do well at school.Advertisement. Related