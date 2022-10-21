Wood Buffalo National Park to throw Halloween party

Wood Buffalo National Park will host a Halloween event on Saturday featuring costumes and pumpkin carving.

The Pumpkin Party will take place inside the park at the Salt River day use area, along Pine Lake Road, 20 minutes outside Fort Smith. Festivities run from 2pm till 5pm, organizers said.

“To participate in the costume contest, visitors are encouraged to dress in their best costume. Additionally, there will be tools to carve pumpkins, so visitors should plan to bring a pumpkin and their creativity along,” read a press release on Friday.

The event used to be called the Haunted Cabin. It’s returning after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.