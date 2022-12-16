Registration opens for NWTRPA’s 2023 Walking Challenge

The NWT Recreation and Parks Association’s Walking Challenge will start again on January 2, 2023 and run until February 28.

Participants will have nearly two months to conceptually walk 1,658 km – the length of the Mackenzie River from Fort Providence to the Arctic Ocean in Tuktoyaktuk – with their team.

The grand prizes this year are two return trips from Canadian North “for western-based travel.”

There are also weekly draw prizes, team captain prizes, and prizes for photos and stories shared during the challenge.

Registration runs from December 16 until January 16. Participants form teams and log their physical activity over two months with the goal of collectively covering the required distance. Some of the more ambitious teams go even further.

In the most recent challenge, the NWT Recreation and Parks Association stated in a Friday news release, around 3,200 people from 25 NWT communities and across the country joined the walking challenge.

In total, participants on 311 teams walked 391,366 km.

In January 2022, the association said it recognized the challenge’s old name, Walk to Tuk, “was disrespectful and harmful to survivors of the residential schools in Canada.” In 1972, two boys from Tuktoyaktuk passed away while trying to escape residential school in Inuvik and return home.

In June, the association planned to form a committee to change the name. A new name has not yet been announced.