Festive free parking starts in Yellowknife on Wednesday

You’ll be able to park for free in downtown Yellowknife between Wednesday, December 21 and Monday, January 2 this holiday season.

In a press release late last week, the City of Yellowknife said scrubbing meter fees for 2022’s festive season would “encourage shopping local and visits to the downtown core.”

Paid parking resumes on Tuesday, January 3. (Monday is a statutory holiday in lieu of New Year’s Day taking place on a Sunday, so parking that day is free. Also: you probably aren’t supposed to go to work that day. Maybe double check.)

Other parking restrictions remain in place, such as Franklin Avenue’s restrictions between 3am-9am and 4:30pm-6pm each weekday.

That means you can’t merrily abandon your vehicle on Franklin Avenue downtown during morning rush hour, even if there is no actual morning rush.