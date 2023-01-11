NWT will again adjust weight of diploma exams

The NWT government says it will again adjust the weighting of high school diploma exams, moving exams in 2022-23 from 30 percent to 20 percent of a student’s final mark.

The adjustment comes after Alberta, on whose curriculum the NWT currently relies, announced the same change. Both Alberta and the NWT say Covid-19 continues to disrupt learning.

In 2021-22, diploma exams were worth 10 percent of the final mark. Thirty percent is the usual standard.

Students rewriting exams originally written in the 2021-22 school year will take them with the new 20-percent weighting system.

The Department of Education, Culture and Employment says it is identifying students who completed their diploma exams in November and “will determine the best course of action on a case-by-case basis” for those students.

Weighting of exams will return to 30 percent as of September 1, 2023, the territory stated on Wednesday.

The NWT is in the process of switching to a new curriculum inspired by British Columbia rather than Alberta. Students can expect their final year of writing Alberta diploma exams to be 2024-25, the department stated.