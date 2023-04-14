Worms, bees and apocalypse fill YK’s 2023 Earth Week schedule

Ecology North’s Earth Week schedule for 2023 is out, promising just one direct contemplation of the world’s demise amid discussion of electric vehicles and a bike tune-up.

Earth Week, which occurs annually, begins this year on Friday, April 21 with a 12pm feeding-the-fire ceremony at Yellowknife’s Somba K’e Civic Plaza. Activities run until April 28.

Ten Seeds for the Apocalypse, on Tuesday, April 24 from noon at Yellowknife’s public library, is the only event to overtly address how Yellowknifers might avoid an untimely demise if the world’s food systems break down.

“Ever wondered which seeds you’d need for a YK apocalypse? Bring your top 10 ideas to share and seeds to swap,” Earth Week’s printed schedule suggests.

If you prefer seed discussion without cataclysmic overtones, there’s also a seed swap hosted by the Territorial Agri-food Association at the library from noon on Monday, April 24.

The library hosts a worm workshop with a composting expert from 11:30am on Wednesday, April 26, while Ever Good Medicine leads a workshop titled Bee Wear – “create some bee-autiful wearable artwork and learn about how we can be more thoughtful harvesters” – at Somba K’e Civic Plaza from noon till 2pm on Sunday, April 23.

Other highlights include a Capitol Theatre movie night presented by the Arctic Energy Alliance on the Monday of Earth Week. The documentary 2040 will be screened, exploring how the world might look in that year if technologies are deployed that can help to reverse climate change.

Throughout the week, the YK Car Share Co-op is waiving its sign-up fee. If you join the co-op during Earth Week, you won’t need to pay the regular $30.

An electric vehicle showcase happens from 11am till 1pm outside Mildred Hall School on Saturday, April 22, and an EV lunch-and-learn takes place at the Somba K’e Park charging station on Thursday, April 27. If bikes are your preferred means of transportation, the tune-up takes place at Makerspace from 5:30pm that evening.

For more details about Earth Week, its events and volunteering opportunities, visit Ecology North’s website.