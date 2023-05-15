United Way NWT collects and hands out donations for wildfire evacuees

United Way NWT is mobilizing to collect and hand out donations for Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation wildfire evacuees.

The two neighbouring communities were evacuated on Sunday due to a rapidly growing fire.

Donations are being collected through the organization’s website, and United Way said it will ensure the funds donated will be used to help people affected by the fires.

While the organization does not directly provide money to individuals, it manages the dispersant of funding to other reputable charities and community organizations. Other organizations can already begin applying for funding and micro-grants up to $2,500 to help provide support to the wildfire evacuees.

United Way NWT also said funds raised will help purchase gift cards for evacuees. Any money remaining will be later used to help the two communities rebuild after the fire.

“The people of the Northwest Territories have stepped up during every emergency to people impacted by flooding over the past few years, and we’re hearing the call again from our neighbours in Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation,” said Tracy St. Denis, United Way NWT’s chair, in a news release. “We’re urging residents in Yellowknife to support evacuation efforts in whatever way they can.”