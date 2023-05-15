Nineteen-year-old passes away in Délı̨nę ATV crash

A 19-year-old woman passed away and a 22-year-old man was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Délı̨nę on Saturday, RCMP in the community say.

In a news release on Monday, police said officers were called to the scene just before 2am on May 13. RCMP said their investigation suggested the ATV was “damaged in an apparent rollover.”

“The driver, a 19-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at the health centre,” police stated. The 22-year-old passenger’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, RCMP said.

The names of those involved were not released.

“The investigation is ongoing. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police stated, issuing a plea for people operating ATVs to use helmets.