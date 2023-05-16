Man passes away in apparent golf cart accident in Enterprise

Police say a man has passed away in the Northwest Territories community of Enterprise after appearing to have fallen from a golf cart.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP said they were called to the scene at 7:45pm on Monday. “Despite life-saving measures being attempted, the 31-year-old male was declared deceased at the scene,” police stated.

“The investigators believe the male may have been riding on a golf cart and fell off. The driver of the golf cart was detained by police and later released,” the news release continued.

“No charges have been laid and the Hay River RCMP, with the assistance of an RCMP traffic collision analyst, are continuing their investigation to determine if there is any criminal culpability associated with this incident.”

Nobody involved in the incident was named by police. No connection was made to broader events in Hay River and Enterprise over recent days, which have involved a wildfire-related evacuation.

The death follows the passing of a 19-year-old woman in Délı̨nę after an ATV accident on Saturday, and the death of an 18-year-old woman in an apparent car accident on Behchokǫ̀’s access road last week.

“The past week has seen three young people’s lives cut short in the NWT due to motorized vehicle incidents,” RCMP stated.

“These deaths are very heartbreaking, and also very preventable. The NT RCMP urge drivers and passengers in motorized vehicles to not be in the vehicle with a drinking driver, to wear their seatbelt (helmets on ATVs and snow machines), and to obey traffic laws.”

Anyone with any information about the incident in Enterprise on Monday evening is asked to contact Hay River RCMP or use the Crime Stoppers website.