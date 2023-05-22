‘Full municipal services’ return to Fort McPherson

The Hamlet of Fort McPherson now has full municipal services, according to a Facebook update posted Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the hamlet declared a local state of emergency due to flooding on the Peel River, which cut off access to fresh water and the airport. As a result, residents were asked to conserve water and several buildings were shut down to try to cut down on water use.

On Saturday, water levels were reported to have receded by two metres, although the state of emergency remained in place.

Throughout the weekend, the hamlet posted a series of updates about work being done in the community. Just before 5pm on Sunday, the hamlet said full municipal services had returned.

The hamlet thanked LJ’s Contracting and the territorial Department of Infrastructure for their work, as well as residents of Fort McPherson for their efforts in conserving water.