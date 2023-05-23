Advertisement.

Fire breaks out on residential Yellowknife street

Last modified: May 22, 2023 at 8:38pm

A fire near the intersection of Hordal Road and Lamoureux Road on May 22, 2023
A fire near the intersection of Hordal Road and Lamoureux Road on May 22, 2023. Photo: Submitted

Firefighters were called to the vicinity of Yellowknife’s Hordal Road and Lamoureux Road shortly after 7:30pm on Monday.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across the city. The fire appeared to be in an outbuilding or separate structure rather than in a house, but no details could be immediately confirmed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was not known.

The fire appeared to be under control by 8:15pm.

The City of Yellowknife has been approached for more information.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of the fire. Photo: Submitted
Emergency vehicles at the scene of the fire. Photo: Submitted
Firefighters at Monday's fire. Photo: Submitted
Firefighters at Monday's fire. Photo: Submitted