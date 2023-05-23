Fire breaks out on residential Yellowknife street
Firefighters were called to the vicinity of Yellowknife’s Hordal Road and Lamoureux Road shortly after 7:30pm on Monday.
Smoke from the fire could be seen across the city. The fire appeared to be in an outbuilding or separate structure rather than in a house, but no details could be immediately confirmed.
There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was not known.
The fire appeared to be under control by 8:15pm.
The City of Yellowknife has been approached for more information.