Yellowknife woman killed in collision near High Level, RCMP say

RCMP in High Level say a Yellowknife woman was killed in a collision outside the Alberta community last week, and another Yellowknife resident faces charges as a result.

According to a statement issued by RCMP, the collision took place on Highway 35 near its intersection with Highway 697, south of High Level, on Saturday, June 24.

Police say a northbound Silverado truck was driving in the southbound lane when it collided with a southbound Dodge Ram.

The Silverado driver was named by police as 24-year-old Bradley Beaulieu. RCMP said Beaulieu faces seven charges, the majority related to dangerous driving and driving while impaired causing death.

A 33-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Silverado passed away at the scene, police said.

The 35-year-old male driver of the Dodge Ram, who police said is also a Yellowknife resident, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Neither the woman nor the Dodge Ram driver were publicly identified by RCMP.

Beaulieu is in custody and will next appear in court in High Level on July 10, police stated.