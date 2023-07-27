New location and dates announced for 2023 Dehcho Assembly

This year’s Dehcho Assembly has been rescheduled for August 29-31 in Nahanni Butte, after being postponed from June due to wildfires.

The Dehcho Assembly, which takes place annually, provides communities with updates from Dehcho First Nations and allows community leaders to give input in return.

The assembly was initially set to be hosted by Kakisa’s Ka’a’gee Tu First Nation.

In a press release on Wednesday, Dehcho First Nations said unspecified logistical challenges meant August’s assembly is being relocated to Nahanni Butte and will be hosted by Naha Dehé Dene Band.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dehcho Declaration of Rights, which the press release stated will be a focal point at this year’s assembly.

The assembly is open to all.